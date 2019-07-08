The latest Pokémon Sword and Shield monsters are made of coal and whipped cream

There’s a new trailer out for Pokémon Sword and Shield, which explains a little bit more about how the new “gigantamax” feature works as well as some of the new gym leaders players will battle. But that’s not why you’re here: the real news is that we have a handful of new pokémon to “ooh” and “ahh” over.

Four new creatures were revealed today, and they represent quite the range. Duraludon is a steel / dragon type that looks a bit like a white rock with arms and legs, while Rolycoly is literally a piece of coal with burning red eyes that let you see in the dark. According to the official Pokédex listing, Rolycoly was once used as a power source for heating and cooking in homes, which raises all kinds of ethical questions.

On the cuter end of the spectrum is Yamper, a happy little electric puppy that loves to fetch so much that it can recover your lost pokéballs. Like any good pup, it also loves to chase moving objects, and it, uh, generates electricity as it runs. Joining Yamper is Alcremie, which is literally a walking dessert. In its gigantamax form, it sits atop a throne of cake. Here’s how the pokédex describes it:

Alcremie can produce whipped cream, which becomes richer the happier Alcremie is feeling. Desserts made using this cream are invariably delicious, so many pastry chefs strive to have an Alcremie as their partner.

Of course, this is just a taste of the new monsters you can expect to catch and befriend in the game. Expect to hear plenty more in the lead-up to the game’s launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 15th.