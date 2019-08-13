Human dressed as TV trolls town by leaving TVs on people’s porches

“He wants to be known as the TV Santa Claus. I don’t know,” one homeowner told Virginia ABC affiliate WTVR-TV.

So begins the tale of a human who literally stuck a giant television on his or her head so they could bring joy to the world in the form of unwanted TV sets. And just as it did for the person who brought it to our attention, it has totally made my day.

We’re talking big, heavy old-school CRTs. More than 50 of them, according to the report. Left right on people’s porches. Just get a load of that swagger as he or she strides up on camera:

And how do the homeowners repay this generosity? By letting our local news camera operator get a delightful shot of the cops hauling a truck full of old TVs away.

Incredibly, this isn’t even the first time the TV Santa Claus has struck. “The same thing happened in a different neighborhood last August,” WTVR-TV reports.

But I highly suggest you stop reading my words and go watch (and read) the original story. It is a gift that keeps on giving.