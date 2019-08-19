The world’s on fire, and Aston Martin wants to build ‘lairs’ for cars

July was the hottest month on record. Here’s some good news for rich people, though: if your home is in danger of flooding from sea level rise, Aston Martin is now in the business of building lairs for cars.

Yes, one of the first news items to break out of the auto industry’s biggest annual celebration of rare and fancy cars money, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, is that Aston Martin is starting a service called “Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs.” The service is, in Aston Martin’s words, “for anyone who would like to create a unique bespoke garage — their own ‘Automotive Gallery’ – or for the truly adventurous the ultimate retreat or ‘Automotive Lair’ in which to keep their car.”

Aston Martin says it will work with “renowned architects,” though the effort will be led by the company’s chief creative officer, Marek Reichman, who was in charge of the interior design for the new Aston Martin Residences in Miami. (Yes, corporate-branded communities are now a thing. Isn’t capitalism just brimming with wonders to be discovered?)

Anyway, to be fair to Aston Martin, it’s not saying it’s building these lairs in order to protect owners’ cars from the effects of the growing climate crisis or the (rightfully) angry people the crisis will displace. I’m just saying that by choosing the word “lair,” it’s about all I can think about. Either way, there’s something poetic about buying a bunker for your expensive car from a company that’s gone bankrupt seven times.