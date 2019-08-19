Apple’s Morning Show logo looks like the one for Elon Musk’s Boring Company

Apple has started promoting The Morning Show, its first big release for the forthcoming TV Plus streaming service, and the logo for the titular show-within-the-show looks just like the one used by Elon Musk’s Boring Company.

While the fonts look slightly different (Apple’s is thicker, for one thing), the similarity is stark. The position of the words “The” and “Show” seem to mimic the offset layout of “The” and “Company” in The Boring Company’s logo, and the “o” in “Morning” is completely filled in just like the one in “Boring.” Apple’s using the logo for The Morning Show in the actual show (on sets and billboards) and also on the show’s social media accounts.

Here they are side by side:

Here’s the description of The Boring Company’s logo from its official US Patent and Trademark Office filing:

Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. The mark consists of the terms “THE BORING COMPANY” in black and white. The article “THE” appears on the top left side of the term “BORING” and the term “COMPANY” appears in the lower right side. The vowel “O” in “BORING” is shaded.

The production company making The Morning Show (Always Smiling Productions, Inc.) filed a standard character trademark for the name of the show in February that only covers the words and doesn’t include any design elements.

A representative for The Boring Company declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reddit is divided.