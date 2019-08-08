W Hotels’ $285 mukbang room service comes with a microphone and phone stand

Mukbang, the South Korean phenomenon in which vloggers stream themselves eating large quantities of food, has now made its way to the W Hotel in Washington, DC. The DC location of the hotel chain is introducing its Sip & Slurp menu, an extravagant $285 room service package that comes with a lavalier lapel mic and a cell phone stand so guests can film their very own mukbangs.

The Sip & Slurp menu is available until the end of 2019, and it’s limited to the W Washington DC for now, though more locations may join later. The whole menu is a publicity campaign to celebrate the hotel’s new $50 million renovation, but it’s honestly kind of a clever way to attract guests through internet trends. Hotels are often at odds with influencers looking to trade stays for Instagram posts, but if the mukbang menu is any indication, it means some will still happily work with influencers for exposure.

W Hotels kicked off its new mukbang menu with help from Queer Eye’s food expert, Antoni Porowski. Antoni, who I will never forgive for making ramen using vermicelli noodles, does what he does best in the promo video — looking hot while doing literally anything, which in this case, is gorging himself on burgers and lobster tails. If you want in on the promotion, here’s everything that’s included in the menu:

Aloha Y’All: tasso ham, caramelized pineapple, tomato, basil, mozzarella

tasso ham, caramelized pineapple, tomato, basil, mozzarella Farmhouse Quaker: smoked mozzarella, potato, red onions, crispy duck, farm egg

smoked mozzarella, potato, red onions, crispy duck, farm egg Cherry Burger : 0.5 lb house blend Creekstone Farms beef, red onion marmalade, raclette, Dijonnaise

: 0.5 lb house blend Creekstone Farms beef, red onion marmalade, raclette, Dijonnaise The Big Belly Burger : double beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles & W1 sauce

: double beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles & W1 sauce Old School Surf & Turf : filet mignon, butter-poached lobster tail, steak fries

: filet mignon, butter-poached lobster tail, steak fries Cheese & Charcuterie Board : pickles, mustard, breads, crackers, compote

: pickles, mustard, breads, crackers, compote XL Crispy French Fries : truffle aioli

: truffle aioli Carrot Cake Tower : sweet carrot sauce, streusel

: sweet carrot sauce, streusel Just Like Grandma’s Cherry Pie: served on cast iron with vanilla ice cream

The Sip & Slurp menu is a full package deal, meaning you can’t order items a la carte. Once you order, you have to fully commit to the whole meal. At least you get to keep the mic and phone stand, which is, at most, a $30 value.

It should be noted that along with the $285 price, there’s a 5 percent delivery charge, 16 percent service charge, 5 percent administrative fee, and 10 percent DC sales tax that’ll be added to your check “for your convenience,” putting the full price at $387.60. Not to mention, there’s the cost of the room itself, which starts at around $200 and can go up to $800 for a suite. The menu also needs a one hour minimum order time, which is probably a good thing, so you can be at optimal hunger levels by the time the room service arrives.