Jeremy Renner’s app is shutting down because of trolls

Jeremy Renner’s free app, Jeremy Renner Official, used to be a wholesome place for fans of Marvel’s Hawkeye who wanted to celebrate everything about the actor-turned-musician. But now it’s shutting down because of trolls.

The app has been around for a couple of years, but it picked up attention over the last few months. It was designed as a community hub for fans who used the Instagram-like feed to see photos of Renner, post their own stories, and hang out. Genuine Renner fans, who would sometimes refer to Renner as J Rens in comments, were suddenly greeted by a group of trolls. Things came to a head over the last week when trolls found a way to impersonate Renner and other fans, using the opportunity to post hateful comments and harass others on the platform. Fans tried to fight back, using the community feed to post supportive content, but they were no match.

Renner explained the shutdown in a goodbye post. “Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app, I have asked ESCAPEX, the company that runs this app, to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased any stars over the last 90 days,” he wrote. Stars are the app’s version of currency. “What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can’t or won’t condone.”

The Jeremy Renner app is DEAD and you ALL KILLED IT pic.twitter.com/zqPjE2quSy — jeremy davis (@thejeremydavis) September 4, 2019

Oh, what a time it was on the Jeremy Renner app. I used it every single day, favoriting photos and commenting on updates in the fan feed — a separate section of the app that allowed people to post their own photos and fan art. Part of me wanted to collect as many points as I could, which might earn a reply from Renner. Part of me wanted to beat my friends to being the first person to get a Renner shoutout. We developed a group chat solely to discuss activity on the app! We streamed his music! We watched his videos! One friend even performed and recorded a cover of his hit song, “Main Attraction”!

Alas, nothing gold can stay. All glorious things must come to an end.

“To all the super-fans who have supported me with your words or encouragement, amazing art, stories and time shared on the app, thank you, and I hope to see you on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube,” Renner wrote.

Yes, we still have plenty of ways to access Renner’s latest music and vlog updates (oh yes, J Rens also vlogs), but it’s not like we’ll be able to open the app anymore and get a shot of his face blown up to take over the entire screen.

Rest in peace, Jeremy Renner Official. I’ll never forget you.