Wiz Khalifa made a Sonic music video, and it’s pure nonsensical fun

When you think of Sega’s adorable, punky blue-haired Sonic the Hedgehog, do you think of Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty, Sueco the Child, and Ty Dolla Sign? You will now.

The quartet teamed up for a new song, “Speed Me Up,” which ties into Paramount Pictures’ upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie. I don’t want to oversell this video, but it is, quite frankly, art. The music video opens with Wiz Khalifa blowing into a Sonic game cartridge for the Sega Genesis — something you definitely shouldn’t do — before flopping onto a couch in the middle of a weird, empty room to play.

He’s then transported to the pixelated world of Sonic the Hedgehog, teaming up with Sonic and his fellow rappers to collect rings, jam out in Sonic’s bedroom, and take on the evil Dr. Robotnik, played by a pixelated Jim Carrey. As Sonic, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty, and others run throughout various rooms and running lanes, clips from the movie intermittently play.

It’s a fever dream of a music video. None of it really makes sense, and the song certainly isn’t as catchy as “Escape from the City.” But the question I pose is: does it have to? Not all art has to be logical, and this music video is proof. Look, nothing against Eminem’s Venom music video or Rick Ross’ Suicide Squad video, but they’re just not as fun. All future movie tie-in songs that feature rappers must include some form of pixelation. Cartridge blowing is optional.

Sonic the Hedgehog, which stars Ben Schwartz (House of Lies, Parks and Recreation) as the voice of Sonic, will be released on February 14th.