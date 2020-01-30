You can now own a life-sized, screen-accurate Baby Yoda figure... for $350

The picture at the top of this post isn’t a screenshot of The Child (aka, Baby Yoda) from Disney+’s The Mandalorian; rather, it’s an incredibly detailed, 1:1 life-sized replica of the iconic character from Sideshow Collectibles, and it could be yours... for the low, low price of $350. Preorders for the figure open today, but it’s not expected to arrive until August to October later this year.

If that massive price tag didn’t give it away: this isn’t a stuffed toy or action figure, like the official plushies that Disney is selling later this year (or the far cuter but unofficial Etsy iterations that Disney is fighting against). It’s a collectible figurine that mostly just stands around on your desk or counter, with what looks like few points of articulation to actually pose or play with the figure.

But much like other Sideshow Collectible products, the life-size Baby Yoda here wins out from other toys with its sheer accuracy to the original, on-screen character. Basically every aspect of the Baby Yoda figure looks nearly perfect compared to the show, right down to the huge eyes and adorable peach fuzz on top of his cute lil’ head. He even has his little toy ball, stolen from one of the control sticks on the Mandalorian’s ship in the show.

The figure itself measures 16 and a half inches tall, made out of fabric, plastic, and resin. And sure, the $350 price tag is a lot, especially compared to a $25 plushie. But compared to the $5 million that actor Adam Pally claims the actual puppet used on screen cost, $350 seems like a bargain.

Besides, should you change your mind, you could always probably pawn it off to Werner Herzog in exchange for some rare beskar to forge into a suit of Mandalorian armor.