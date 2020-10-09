Charming DIY project adds 3D-printed joysticks and triggers to a PS4 controller

After delighting us with his 3D-printed joystick and throttle, which turned an Xbox One controller into a DIY HOTAS (hands on throttle-and-stick) setup, YouTuber Akaki Kuumeri has returned with a new version that works with the PS4’s Dualshock 4 controller. This time, there’s the option of having two joysticks and no throttle, plus thumbsticks and triggers to press the controller’s shoulder buttons and triggers.

The added triggers are great for playing flight combat games like the recently released Star Wars Squadrons, where you’ll need them for shooting down enemy ships. The joysticks’ triggers and buttons use lengths of string to press the controller’s buttons, which Kuumeri admits can feel a little flimsy.

Other designs add joysticks and throttles to Xbox or Nintendo controllers

If you want to give the project a try, then Kuumeri’s design is available to download on Thingiverse. There are also versions with a throttle or no triggers if you’re not planning on doing any shooting, and alternative designs are available for the Xbox 360 controller, and Nintendo Switch Pro controller. Although there’s currently no trigger-equipped version for the Xbox One’s controller, Kuumeri says he’s open to making one if there’s demand.

The designs might not be able to match the sturdiness or features of a standalone flight stick, but if you’re only planning on playing a flight game once in a while, then they could offer a nice improvement over a standard controller.