Spider-Cat officially ‘takes a pet, like no problem’ in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Legendary bodega dialogue unlocked

By James Vincent
Purrfect dialogue.
Image: via YouTube/H20Delirious

We already knew that Spider-Cat was going to be the true hero of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but with the PS5 game’s launch yesterday, we’re learning new things about this furry sidekick. Specifically, that he takes a pet, like no problem.

Video shared by the excellent and informative Twitter account @CanYouPetTheDog shows Spider-Cat getting a pet in-game, along with a very familiar line of dialogue. (You can also see the line at around 52 minutes in this playthrough video by YouTuber H20Delirious.)

If the phrase isn’t ringing any bells, it comes from this video below, itself from another excellent Twitter account, @Bodegacats_, in which an unseen New Yorker gives his authoritative review of one of the city’s feline vagabonds.

The phrase itself never quite hit full-blown meme status, but it’s recognizable enough for a certain section of the internet. Hell, in our original post about Spider-Cat in October, we even hoped it would feature in the game, noting: “Now if only some NPCs can approach Spider-Cat and declare that it ‘takes a pet, like no problem,’ things will really be looking up for 2020.” And well, what do you know, some things really have improved since then.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched on PS5 on November 12th. For more details about the game, you can check out our full review.

