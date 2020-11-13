Spider-Cat officially ‘takes a pet, like no problem’ in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

We already knew that Spider-Cat was going to be the true hero of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but with the PS5 game’s launch yesterday, we’re learning new things about this furry sidekick. Specifically, that he takes a pet, like no problem.

Video shared by the excellent and informative Twitter account @CanYouPetTheDog shows Spider-Cat getting a pet in-game, along with a very familiar line of dialogue. (You can also see the line at around 52 minutes in this playthrough video by YouTuber H20Delirious.)

You can pet the cat in Spider-Man: Miles Morales pic.twitter.com/2zZsZdI4DV — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) November 13, 2020

If the phrase isn’t ringing any bells, it comes from this video below, itself from another excellent Twitter account, @Bodegacats_, in which an unseen New Yorker gives his authoritative review of one of the city’s feline vagabonds.

The phrase itself never quite hit full-blown meme status, but it’s recognizable enough for a certain section of the internet. Hell, in our original post about Spider-Cat in October, we even hoped it would feature in the game, noting: “Now if only some NPCs can approach Spider-Cat and declare that it ‘takes a pet, like no problem,’ things will really be looking up for 2020.” And well, what do you know, some things really have improved since then.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched on PS5 on November 12th. For more details about the game, you can check out our full review.