This 98-inch Samsung TV is $50,000 off for Black Friday and yes that’s a comma not a period

The Verge would greatly appreciate it if you bought a certain Samsung TV today. We make some of our money from affiliate revenue, and Black Friday in particular helps pay some of the bills! And today only, this particular TV is fifty thousand dollars off. That should make it easy for you, right?

You think it’s a typo? Some pricing error, maybe a scam where you’ll owe the full amount when all’s said and done? Nope! It’s just that the 98-inch Q900 normally costs $100,000, and Samsung is making it a win-win for everyone (particularly us!) by offering it half-off.

Wait, you’re telling me you don’t have $50,000 for a new TV? How are you going to afford a 98-inch 8K television with that kind of thinking? You can’t, of course: at the bargain price of $50,000, Samsung has finally undercut Sony’s rival 98-inch 8K TV, which costs $60,000. If you want to cover more of your wall in beautiful pixels than your neighbors, you’re going to have to step up!

OK, OK, I get it, you want something more your speed. We’re not all made of money! 88 inches will have to do, yes. You get your LG OLED screen, 8K resolution, just $29,996.99. Did I mention you can clip a $1,500 coupon and present it at checkout? In our experience, that’s definitely what people do when they buy $30,000 TV sets.

