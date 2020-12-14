The Pajamas Suit lets you pretend you’re dressing up for a Zoom meeting

If you’ve been showing up to work Zoom meetings in your pajamas and feel kind of weird about it, Japanese clothing retailer Aoki has a solution for you: a piece of clothing that looks like a classic suit jacket but feels like PJs. It’s calling it the Pajamas Suit, and it really does look like a suit jacket — complete with the cut and the buttons on both the sleeves and the front.

This shirt, and others like it that aim to make you look more presentable in video calls, are uniquely suited (ha!) for 2020 when a lot of meetings have been happening remotely. While the standards for what counts as acceptable workwear have become more relaxed over the last decade or so, I think we’ve all shown up to Zoom calls in something we would never wear at the office. (I just did my last meeting in a T-shirt I’ve had since high school.)

Japanese suit retailer Aoki is selling a “pajama suit,” a set of pajamas that look like a suit, perfect for work from home. https://t.co/POZwBOpV7F — Gearoid Reidy (@GearoidReidy) December 14, 2020

While I like to think that clothing standards don’t affect me, and the idea of suits being the be all, end all of office attire is a little classist and a lot sexist, it still feels a bit weird to dress for work the same way I’d dress to go on a jog.

That’s not to say I’m about to drop around $50 (4,990 yen) on the Pajamas Suit, though. Not that it doesn’t look great, because I think it does, but you still need to wear a T-shirt under it, and the available colors just don’t work with my current wardrobe. Oh, and it also seems like Aoki only ships to Japan, which makes sense since it’s a massive retailer in the country but doesn’t seem to have much of a presence outside of it.

Thankfully, there’s an option for Americans: cardigans, which are essentially what the Pajamas Suit is. If you also want to attend your next Zoom meeting in comfort and style, you can probably find what you need in your local thrift shop. (Macklemore really was ahead of his time.)