A Space Force member reportedly skipped class to get a PS5 but got demoted instead

The Space Force, it seems, is not sympathetic to the mission that seems to have captured many across the US: getting a PS5. One of its members has reportedly been reprimanded and demoted for being 30 minutes late to physical training because he was trying to get one of the consoles, according to a post on the Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page (via Task and Purpose).

According to the letter, the unnamed airman texted his superior officer that he was going to be 30 minutes late to his fitness improvement program as he had been driving around to multiple Targets (the store, not the military terminology) trying to buy a PS5. The airman then added “Yolo, PS5 > letters of discipline,” according to the letter of discipline.

Perhaps his senior officer didn’t appreciate the flippancy. Perhaps showing up late was somewhat of a habit for the airman, which the second part of the letter seems to imply. Whatever it was, the move earned the airman a demotion from E-4 Senior Airman to E-3 Airman First Class.

In terms of dollars and cents, that’s a pay cut from around $2,262 a month to $2,042 a month, according to the Air Force website. Unfortunately for our (now less senior) airman, that means it’s going to be even harder to afford a scalped PS5, assuming he wasn’t able to find one during his Target runs. The letters of reprimand frustratingly leave that detail a mystery.

A spokesperson for the airman’s unit could neither confirm nor deny that the letters were real, though they did say the document’s formatting was correct for a letter of reprimand, according to Task and Purpose.