Baby Yoda can live on your desk thanks to AR and Google Search

Google has added Grogu (formerly Baby Yoda) to its augmented reality search results, so some quick typing can drop an AR version of the little guy straight into your bedroom or home office, no spaceship required.

Searching “Grogu”, “The Child”, “The Mandalorian”, or “Baby Yoda” on mobile or in the Google app will return the usual Knowledge Panel with a Wikipedia summary of the character. But now you can click “View in 3D” to check out a model, and if you’re really feeling like noted Baby Yoda fan Werner Herzog, “View in your space” to get up close and personal in AR. Interactions are limited to zooming in and out, but he’s a really cute alien. Maybe that’s enough for you.

Google last added 50 new animals to its AR search results, including hippos, zebras, and giraffes. The company has grown its digital menagerie over time, but Grogu is by far the most exotic and far flung inclusion since dinosaurs. Grogu isn’t the first time Google has feature Star Wars content prominently in its products. The company partnered with Disney for The Mandalorian AR Experience app built to use Google’s ARCore, and before that, offered exclusive AR stickers on the Pixel 2 in its now-discontinued Playground feature.

You can can catch up with Grogu’s TV exploits with our handy Guide to The Mandalorian. Or, if you’re like me, you can calmly wait for Google to add voice recognition so AR Grogu can react every time you say his name.