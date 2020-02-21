Hasbro’s first look at animatronic Baby Yoda will steal your heart

There is no one I love more, real or fictional, than Baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda, officially known as “The Child,” is The Mandalorian’s breakout star, and toy companies like Hasbro are finally getting the opportunity to sell various officially licensed versions of the character to fans. The most exciting of these offerings is Hasbro’s animatronic Baby Yoda. He moves his tiny head, he moves his tiny hands, and he makes the most adorable tiny noises. There’s even a version of its tiny floating crib that people will be able to buy separately.

Hasbro released a 30-second ad for the animatronic doll ahead of Toy Fair this weekend in New York City (where a line of Baby Yodas will be on display). The commercial is perhaps the greatest example of why so many people fell in love with Baby Yoda late last year when Disney Plus released The Mandalorian.

Here’s a GIF just to make sure we all fully understand Baby Yoda’s endearing qualities.

Hasbro released images of its animatronic Baby Yoda yesterday, but seeing the toy in action is pretty fun. Between clutching the necklace and closing his eyes as he goes to sleep, it’s easy to predict that this will be a big seller for Hasbro once it hits stores. The question now is how much will it cost? The toy will cost $60, and is currently available for pre-order, but the animatronic version seen in the video is just a prototype, according to CNET.

The toy won’t be released until the fall, (Amazon has a December 15th release date listed) and more details will come closer to its launch. Other Baby Yoda toys, including adorable plushes from Hasbro and Disney, alongside Funko Pop figures, will be available much sooner. Marketplaces like Etsy also have an assortment of adorable, handmade versions of the character that people can purchase. Disney executives and Mandalorian producer Jon Favreau have previously said Disney chose not to manufacture Baby Yoda toys in time for the show’s first season in an effort to prevent photos or information about the character from leaking ahead of the premiere in November.

Still, that does mean the animatronic Baby Yoda will be available around the same time as The Mandalorian’s second season, which is set to hit Disney Plus in October. It also means that Hasbro has made the perfect holiday gift.