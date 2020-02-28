 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Internet Archive’s VHS Vault will send you on a 90s nostalgia trip

There are more than 20,000 recordings archived

By Jay Peters
JAPAN-TECHNOLOGY-VIDEO-VCR-OFFBEAT Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

The Internet Archive, perhaps best known for the extremely handy Wayback Machine you can use to find older versions of webpages, also has free movies, books, software, and music. Yet a little known part of the organization’s media trove includes uploaded recordings from VHS tapes, as I learned today thanks to this Vice article. They live on The VHS Vault, and as of this writing, there are more than 20,000 recordings you can peruse.

A lot of the recordings are from the 90s, which is when I was a kid, so I’ve found a lot of stuff that has given me all sorts of nostalgic feels. Take, for example, this collection of Nickelodeon commercial breaks recorded in April 1998:

True 90s kids will also remember the greatest late-90s/early 2000s trend — competitive cup stacking. If you somehow missed this trend, here’s a video about it:

The archive also has some weird stuff. Vice found this great/terrifying video of an anthropomorphic, cigar-holding VCR discussing how to keep your VCR clean:

There’s a wealth of really fun videos to explore here, and it seems as if new videos are being added all the time. I could honestly spend hours combing through all of the fascinating stuff in the VHS Vault, and I’m glad it’s being preserved for whenever I need some 90s nostalgia.

