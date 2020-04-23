Even Elijah Wood needs Twitter’s help to sell his Animal Crossing turnips

The stalk market in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is bringing the internet together. After one user shared her incredible turnip prices on Twitter today, it caught the attention of The Lord of Rings star Elijah Wood.

Wood privately messaged Jessa (@directedbyrian) asking for her Dodo code so he could visit her island to sell his turnips. Her shop today was purchasing turnips for 599 bells each, which is a particularly good number to sell your turnips — normally, a good selling price is between the 300 to 400 bells range.

After making a great profit on his turnips, Wood hung out with Jessa on her island. Not only did he compliment on how “beautiful” her island was, but Wood also showed proper Animal Crossing etiquette by asking if he may “pick some fruit” from her trees. “[I]t was so much fun,” Jessa told The Verge when asked how it felt having Elijah Wood visiting her island. “[H]e was so nice and wholesome.”

guys I tweeted my turnip prices and elijah wood just came to my island and hung out this is the best day in quarantine yet pic.twitter.com/H3mYJWnvgR — jessa (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

Many players across the globe are turning to the internet to find the best turnip selling prices each week to maximize their in-game profits. The game lets you visit others’ islands, so players can travel to someone else’s island if their price is better. To find the highest prices, users have been joining Reddit forums and Facebook groups, using price prediction calculators, and starting Discord and Slack channels to get on top.

It goes to show that even celebrities aren’t afraid to ask the internet for help when it comes to conquering the Animal Crossing stalk market.