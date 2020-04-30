NSYNC makes it official on Spotify and Apple Music: ‘It’s Gonna Be May’

Today is April 30th, which means in the modern Gregorian calendar system — and in the immortal, misquoted words of NSYNC member Justin Timberlake — it’s gonna be May tomorrow. And to celebrate the occasion, NSYNC appears to have taken the extra step of changing the name of the band’s hit song “It’s Gonna Be Me,” from their 2000 album No Strings Attached to “It’s Gonna Be May” across streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music (via Ben Newton on Twitter).

The “It’s Gonna Be May” meme is an old one on the internet, dating back to 2012, according to a history of a phenomenon that Spotify put together last year cataloging a spike in plays every April 30th. The joke stems from Timberlake’s pronunciation of the title of the song within the track, which is easily heard as “it’s gonna be May,” as opposed to “it’s gonna be me.”

People across the internet have celebrated the song every April 30th since, with members of NSYNC even getting in on the fun on Twitter last year. But this year, it seems that the band has taken it upon themselves to one-up the legions of memes by changing the name of the song itself — at least temporarily — on nearly every streaming service and site.

So kick back, put on your favorite 2000s-era jean jacket, and spin up some NSYNC. Because it might be April 30th a bit longer, but soon... it’s gonna be May.