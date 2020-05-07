So that’s how you pronounce X Æ A-12

On May 4th, 2020, Elon Musk and his partner Claire “Grimes” Boucher welcomed their first child together and soon after revealed the baby’s name: X Æ A-12.

If you’re like me, you’re probably wondering, “How the hell do I pronounce that?” Musk appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience today, and the first thing the pair discussed was Musk’s newborn son, with Rogan asking how to pronounce the boy’s name.

Musk said his son’s name is pronounced “X Ash A 12.” The X is just “X” and the A-12 is just “A 12.”

X Æ A-12’s name may run into some administrative issues in California

Musk went into a bit of backstory on the choice, mentioning Grimes “mostly came up with the name.” Grimes also tweeted a breakdown of what each part of their son’s name represented. Both mentioned that the A-12 part of their son’s name was partially based on the Archangel-12, the precursor to their favorite aircraft, the SR-71.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️ metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

While the name is certainly unique, to say the least, it may run into some administrative issues in California. California’s Office of Vital Records only accepts names that contain 26 alphabetical letters, as People reports, which means X Æ A-12 could be returned as invalid. “[Y]ou can’t have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emoji,” California family law attorney David Glass told People. A few years ago, The Guardian wrote an article that provides more clarity on California’s strict and strange rules.