Detroit Lions reveal schedule through Animal Crossing: New Horizons

All 32 NFL teams unveiled their schedules for the 2020 season yesterday. However, the Detroit Lions got a little more creative in how they did it, announcing their entire schedule through Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The team posted a seven-minute video on Twitter last night that kicks off with a daily announcement from Tom Nook. Throughout the video, the Lions unveiled which opponents they will face throughout the 2020 season in a variety of hilarious ways, like burying a stuffed bear in a hole to signify they will play the Chicago Bears in their season opener, hitting a Green Bay Packers fan with bug nets, and having Blathers freak out at the sight of Washington Redskins tickets.

After announcing their 2020 season schedule, the Lions also tweeted a follow-up unveiling custom Lions designs that fans can wear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which allows players to import custom-designed clothing. Other brands have been getting in on the practice, and you can even download streetwear designs.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been one of many video games to provide players with a form of escapism and a way to communicate with friends during the pandemic. Fans have created journals about their (virtual) island life, and public figures like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elijah Wood have gotten attention for playing the game.

The Michigan-based football team also released an eight-minute video inspired by the Planet Earth documentary series, unveiling their 2020 schedule in another format. Honestly, I hope the other 31 NFL teams get this creative moving forward. Take notes.