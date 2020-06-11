Sony finally unveiled the design of the PlayStation 5 today and it certainly... stands out. You won’t be able to miss it next to your TV or your on your desk. Whether or not that’s a good thing or a bad thing is up to you. (At least there’s no way that people will get the PS5 confused with a fridge.)

Twitter, of course, immediately had opinions, and the memes are already flowing strong. Here are some of our favorites.

The PS5 as a router

Unlucky lads; got the ps5 already ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/neEVEgks7S — Martin (@GGhandi_) June 11, 2020

damn say what u will but the ps5 real slick in person doe pic.twitter.com/YrygzmclPu — alex @ RAT RANCH (@glacear_) June 11, 2020

The PS5 as a desktop computer

BRUH I ALREADY OWN A PS5 pic.twitter.com/CG0aWle993 — SLO on Yardrat 느린 (@SLOplays) June 11, 2020

The PS5 as an aircraft carrier

Make-your-own PS5

New PS5 looking crazy tf pic.twitter.com/yfsRXOTMs9 — (@xenokizu) June 11, 2020

The PS5 as a BMW

BMW i8-ass lookin console pic.twitter.com/6AusqmSxvV — dan seifert (@dcseifert) June 11, 2020

The PS5 as a face

i fixed it pic.twitter.com/ywQgKyXwPl — Petrana 冰冰 Radulovic (@Pet_rana) June 11, 2020

The PS5 as Sauron’s tower

The PS5 as a Destiny character

The PS5’s popped collar

High Collar of Doom let’s goooo pic.twitter.com/mv3HHB3agX — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) June 11, 2020

these are exactly the same pic.twitter.com/0OE24AN3AU — tc (@chillmage) June 11, 2020

The PS5 as an overly-modern building

the ps5 looks like a new expensive campus performing arts center that replaced three academic arts departments and cost $60 million dollars pic.twitter.com/mLwL921kRs — but then a strange thing happened (@matthiasellis) June 11, 2020

The PS5 Pro

Sorry, but I'm going to wait for the Pro, thank you very much #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/FafGVYiIEb — Bytesized (@bytesized_ERA) June 11, 2020

The PS5 as an Xbox 360

why does the new ps5 look like the 360 pic.twitter.com/XIMFSyuNw0 — z (@urbeing2loud) June 11, 2020