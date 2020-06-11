Sony finally unveiled the design of the PlayStation 5 today and it certainly... stands out. You won’t be able to miss it next to your TV or your on your desk. Whether or not that’s a good thing or a bad thing is up to you. (At least there’s no way that people will get the PS5 confused with a fridge.)
Twitter, of course, immediately had opinions, and the memes are already flowing strong. Here are some of our favorites.
The PS5 as a router
Unlucky lads; got the ps5 already ♂️ pic.twitter.com/neEVEgks7S— Martin (@GGhandi_) June 11, 2020
damn say what u will but the ps5 real slick in person doe pic.twitter.com/YrygzmclPu— alex @ RAT RANCH (@glacear_) June 11, 2020
PS5 Slim pic.twitter.com/VaKCbm5PBE— TheLBallDev (@TheLBall) June 11, 2020
The PS5 as a desktop computer
dont @ me pic.twitter.com/TxFts4BDJM— nilay patel (@reckless) June 11, 2020
BRUH I ALREADY OWN A PS5 pic.twitter.com/CG0aWle993— SLO on Yardrat 느린 (@SLOplays) June 11, 2020
The PS5 as an aircraft carrier
wow pic.twitter.com/WSxoRetWGK— tc (@chillmage) June 11, 2020
Make-your-own PS5
New PS5 looking crazy tf pic.twitter.com/yfsRXOTMs9— (@xenokizu) June 11, 2020
The PS5 as a BMW
BMW i8-ass lookin console pic.twitter.com/6AusqmSxvV— dan seifert (@dcseifert) June 11, 2020
ps5 moodbaord pic.twitter.com/pkhU5zoN3w— shilly ✨ (@shillingburger) June 11, 2020
The PS5 as a face
i fixed it pic.twitter.com/ywQgKyXwPl— Petrana 冰冰 Radulovic (@Pet_rana) June 11, 2020
im sorry pic.twitter.com/1FusRssd0Z— Chris Plante (@plante) June 11, 2020
The PS5 as Sauron’s tower
I'm just saying pic.twitter.com/UNTEFEDDmu— David Pierce (@pierce) June 11, 2020
The PS5 as a Destiny character
The PS5’s popped collar
High Collar of Doom let’s goooo pic.twitter.com/mv3HHB3agX— Dieter Bohn (@backlon) June 11, 2020
these are exactly the same pic.twitter.com/0OE24AN3AU— tc (@chillmage) June 11, 2020
The PS5 as an overly-modern building
the ps5 looks like a new expensive campus performing arts center that replaced three academic arts departments and cost $60 million dollars pic.twitter.com/mLwL921kRs— but then a strange thing happened (@matthiasellis) June 11, 2020
I’m crying LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/5r6YL8qppy— AIRSTEVEJOBS (@AIRSTEVEJOBS) June 11, 2020
The PS5 Pro
Sorry, but I'm going to wait for the Pro, thank you very much #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/FafGVYiIEb— Bytesized (@bytesized_ERA) June 11, 2020
The PS5 as an Xbox 360
why does the new ps5 look like the 360 pic.twitter.com/XIMFSyuNw0— z (@urbeing2loud) June 11, 2020
