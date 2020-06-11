 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The PlayStation 5’s design is being relentlessly mocked on Twitter

The memes are strong

By Jay Peters
Image: Petrana Radulovic

Sony finally unveiled the design of the PlayStation 5 today and it certainly... stands out. You won’t be able to miss it next to your TV or your on your desk. Whether or not that’s a good thing or a bad thing is up to you. (At least there’s no way that people will get the PS5 confused with a fridge.)

Twitter, of course, immediately had opinions, and the memes are already flowing strong. Here are some of our favorites.

The PS5 as a router

The PS5 as a desktop computer

The PS5 as an aircraft carrier

Make-your-own PS5

The PS5 as a BMW

The PS5 as a face

The PS5 as Sauron’s tower

The PS5 as a Destiny character

The PS5’s popped collar

The PS5 as an overly-modern building

The PS5 Pro

The PS5 as an Xbox 360

