The Simpsons’ iconic Lee Carvello’s Putting Challenge now exists as a playable game

In season 7 episode 11 of The Simpsons, everyone’s going mad for Bonestorm, the hot new ultra-violent video game loosely based on the Mortal Kombat franchise. Bart wants Bonestorm, but eventually receives a much less thrilling alternative, the golfing — nay, the putting — simulator, Lee Carvello’s Putting Challenge. Now, finally, almost a quarter of a century (!) after the episode originally aired, the game is available to play online in fan-made form.

Putting Challenge is a game where you’re warned away from fun at every opportunity. Make sure you use a putter, its titular protagonist advises. Hit the ball with “feather touch” rather than “power drive.” You get the idea. Reportedly it was based on Lee Trevino’s Fighting Golf, which looks absolutely thrilling in comparison.

All Simpsons fans must check out this fantastic PLAYABLE VERSION of Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge by @AaronDemeter https://t.co/QfLLFwN51N — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) June 13, 2020

The fan-made remake is the work of Aaron Demeter, who uploaded it to itch.io two days ago. It doesn’t attempt to expand on the version that appears in the original episode, but don’t worry, you can still yeet the golf ball into the parking lot if you ignore Mr. Carvello’s helpful advice. The fan-made version even has the blessing of Bill Oakley, who served as The Simpsons executive producer and showrunner for its seventh and eight seasons.

