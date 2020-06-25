 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

TL;DR

Mac Pro saddlebag brings some Old West flair to your $6,000 computer

New, 1 comment

I’m gonna take my Mac Pro to the old town road, but I can’t ride it

By Taylor Lyles
Image: WaterField Designs
If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

If you want to add a Wild West aesthetic to the extremely pricey yet powerful Mac Pro, there’s now a leather saddle you can buy for $399 to give it that cowboy vibe, as spotted by Gizmodo.

The Mac Pro Gear Saddle by WaterField Design flips over the top of the computer, featuring seven pockets ranging in size and spread out across both sides of the saddle. It’s meant to let you store accessories like a Magic Keyboard or a pair of headphones, which sounds convenient but is also extremely impractical given the Mac Pro is primarily a stationary desktop computer. Of course, if you purchased the $400 wheels from Apple to give your Mac Pro some mobility, then you might benefit from the extra pocket space.

While this leather saddle is stylish, I strongly advise you don’t buy this accessory just to ride your computer around your house like a noble steed.

Next Up In Tech

Loading comments...