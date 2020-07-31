Who wouldn’t want their Echo Dot to look like Baby Yoda?

There are plenty of things I could tell you about Otterbox’s new stand for the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. I could tell you about its “durable materials” or how it’s designed to “securely” hold on to your Echo device. The Amazon listing even claims its “precision-fit, non-slip base” is “engineered for optimal audio output.”

But you and I both know that none of that really matters, because what’s really important here is that this base adds little tiny Emmy-nominated Baby Yoda* ears to the sides of your Echo Dot. If you want to pretend that you’re actually speaking to The Mandalorian character every time you ask Alexa to set a timer, then this is (probably) the easiest way to do it.

The stand is made by Otterbox, a company best known for its smartphone cases, but which has also put out a number of interesting gadget accessories over the years. There’s the stackable wireless chargers that it announced last year, or the phone cases that came with built-in PopSockets-style PopGrips.

OtterBox’s Baby Yoda Amazon Echo stand is available for pre-order on Amazon now, with a release expected on August 20th, for $24.95. For those keeping track, that’s a little under half the cost of the Amazon Echo Dot itself. The stand is only designed to work with the third-generation smart speaker.