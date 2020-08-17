Dr Disrespect is writing a memoir, and here’s hoping for mullet tips

Surely you know Dr Disrespect: the mustached, mullet-wearing streamer who also happens to be the “most famous, dominant gamer in the history of the world.” Perhaps you also want to know how he grew his sick mullet and stache? Well, soon you can: he’s writing a memoir.

Violence. Speed. Momentum. will arrive on March 30th, 2021. The book is said to include thoughts from Doc about what it’s like being the greatest gamer in history, while also sharing “never-before-told stories” about his career as a streamer. Most importantly, Doc will finally have the opportunity to tell us how, at a young but obviously still mustachioed age, he became the “two-time, consecutive years, back-to-back, 1993-1994 Blockbuster video game champion.” Speaking of Blockbuster, did you know it still exists, and it’s holding COVID slumber parties?

In reality, the book is just Herschel “Guy” Beahm’s latest attempt to jump-start his expanded media empire. Last year, he inked a deal to create an animated TV series based on his character. Dr Disrespect recently returned to streaming earlier this month after he was banned from Twitch. You probably shouldn’t expect the book to explain why he was banned. We still have no idea, and it’s pretty clear no one — not Beahm, not Disrespect, and not Twitch — wants to talk about it.