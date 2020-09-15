Airbnb is letting people stay in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s mansion and I really want to book a night

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s first episode aired 30 years ago this month, and to celebrate the milestone, Airbnb is allowing people to spend the night in the same mansion used in the popular 90s sitcom — but only if you are a resident in Los Angeles County.

Starting September 29th, residents will have the chance to spend $30 to spend one night in the freshest mansion in Los Angeles County with one additional person. Residents can select from one of five available dates: October 2nd, October 5th, October 8th, October 11th, and October 14th.

In case you didn’t know already, I was born in the mid-90s, so even though I was very young when the show originally aired, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was syndicated on a ton of TV channels. There was Carlton’s goofy dance, the snarkiness from the butler, Geoffrey, and let’s not forget that emotional scene Will Smith had with Uncle Phil when talking about his father (anyone else cry when they watch it?)

During their stay, guests will have access to one specific wing of the house where Will Smith’s character stayed during the show’s run, and it reeks of the 1990s in all the right ways. The bedroom guests will stay in includes a wall-mounted mini basketball hoop, access to Will’s wardrobe on the show (one shirt might look familiar if you recall the intro), and a lovely display of hats and Jordans on a shelf.

But see for yourself; the photos really sell me on booking a night (if only I did not live in Maryland).

Obviously, you’re not locked in the bedroom for the entire day; but you’ll likely still have a blast. Here’s how the listing explains what parts of the mansion you’ll have access to:

It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place. My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don’t forget your sunglasses!

Oh, I didn’t even mention the best part: Will Smith is the host.

This is not the first time Airbnb has offered the chance to stay in homes that take me back to my days as a kid. In 2019 you could stay at the Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse for just $60 a night, and later this month, residents in Deschutes County, Oregon, had the chance to spend the night at the last remaining Blockbuster video store.