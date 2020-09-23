 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why does the Fall Guy have hidden abs and nipples?

I don’t remember asking for this

By Cameron Faulkner
Fall Guys anatomy
I had to see it, so you have to as well.
Image: Fall Guys

I hate to bring you this news, but underneath a Fall Guy’s playful, gelatinous exterior, the very being that comprises it is deeply disturbing. It has hidden abs, nipples, a human skull, and long taffy-like optic nerves, among other horrific anatomical anomalies, according to a tweet from the game’s developer.

It gets worse, though. Fall Guys are six feet tall, taller than many human beings. Looking at its general bone structure, it looks like a hybrid between human, dinosaur, and bird. That combination should render a fierce species of advanced intelligence and agility, but... well.

I haven’t played Fall Guys, and I deliberately took this one for the team so that my dear colleagues wouldn’t have to spend any more time today thinking about this horrific knowledge that I’m now cursed to have seen. Now, I’m left with bad thoughts, like “wherever it is that each Fall Guy falls to, there’s a gigantic pit filled with these disturbing skeletons.” Look at what this image has done!

Jokes aside, this is hilarious, and I honestly hope that it’s an unlockable costume at some point, like the Peely Bone costume in Fortnite.

