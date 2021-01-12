We gave this laptop a 7, then a Swedish metal band turned it up to 11

If you’re interested in learning about the Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop, I now have much more than a mere written review to share with you. Swedish metal band Iron Savages was paid by an ad agency that’s representing Lenovo to scream a few choice lines from my review, and producer Claudio Marino made the video above.

To be clear, this is an ad. The agency asked for my permission to use some quotes from our review, and I said yes. That was in early November, and I quite honestly forgot about what I had agreed to. Then today, at the height of our collective CES 2021 grind at The Verge, it appeared in my inbox. It gave all of us some much-needed dumb delight, and maybe you’ll get a laugh out of it, too.

There’s nothing like hearing the lines “10th Gen Intel Core processors” and “attractive, yet plainly designed gaming laptop” screamed in a guttural tone, while the Legion 5i just idly sits there during the show.