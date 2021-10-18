Look like your favorite Metal Gear Solid character, Cool Glassesman, with these Hideo Kojima shades

Legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima has collaborated with French eyewear specialist Jean-François Rey to produce a limited-edition quartet of shades, specs, and a 3D-printed mask. The capsule collection is available to preorder now for unknown prices, with delivery slated for March 2022.

The designs were apparently inspired by the look and feel of Kojima’s Death Stranding (not the first time that particular game has led to high-fashion collaborations), but I feel they would fit happily into a number of Kojima’s near-contemporary or futuristic game worlds. Perhaps they’d even adorn the face of one the many wonderfully-named Metal Gear Solid characters. May we suggest: Cool Glassesman. (It’s no worse than Hot Coldman.)

The collection consists of four pieces. First is HKxJF01, below: a pair of combination spectacles with round frames and curved rectangular shades that flip out from the arms to cover your eyes.

Grid View HKxJF01











HKxJF02 consists of some traditional-looking frames with interesting colorways, one with a leather look and two with patterns that look more like “digital camo” skins. These come with clip-on shades.

Grid View HKxJF02









The last two items are only available to purchase together: a pair of slightly steampunk-esque glasses, HKxJF03, and a 3D-printed mask named after and inspired by the look of Ludens, mascot of Kojima Productions.

The HKxJF03 specs combine metal, acetate, and “3D nylon” materials (whatever that means) while the mask is made using a 3D-printing technique known as SLS, or selective laser sintering, with “adjustable nosepads and rimlocks for prescription lenses or sunglasses.” It also appears to have little metal icons of the Kojima Productions logo (which also features Ludens) built into the rim.

Grid View Ludens Mask + HKxJF03











Honestly, I think all these look pretty great. They’re not items I’d ever personally have the confidence, style, or money to wear, but they’re definitely a lot nicer looking than many other fashion and video game collaborations. (I’m thinking of Tag Heuer’s ugly Mario watches or Fortnite’s supremely unimaginative Balenciaga-themed cosmetics.) Hideo Kojima, aka Cool Glassesman: here’s to you.