Listen to the sick Mac sound effect song that Apple opened its keynote with

Apple kicked off its MacBook Pro keynote a little differently today: with a sweet remix of classic Apple sound effects from the past 45 years of the company’s history, created by artist A. G. Cook — using Apple’s Pro Display XDR, MacBook Pro, and Logic Pro, of course.
The song itself is called “Start Up” and is a surprisingly chill listening experience. The video’s fun, too, featuring a wide array of Apple hardware from throughout the years, including old iBooks and the sadly defunct iPod Hi-Fi.
The full list of sound effects trend toward Apple’s more recent hardware, of course, but there are a few classic Easter eggs, too. The full list of sound effects, provided by Apple, is below:
- iMac G3 startup
- MacBook Pro startup
- AirPods case closing
- iOS alert
- HomePod minimum volume
- iPod click wheel
- Note alert
- Email whoosh
- MagSafe charger
- Night Owl ringtone
- HomePod Nope
- HomePod PingPong
- Mac 2020 alert
- Empty trash
- Message sent
- Message received
- HomePod device identify
- iPhone keyboard
- AirDrop invite
- Mac Sosumi
- Apple Pay
It’s fitting that Cook (no relation to Apple’s CEO) would produce today’s Apple remix, given that he released his second album, Apple (no relation to the multitrillion-dollar tech company) in 2020. It’s not clear whether Apple and Cook will release “Start Up” on Apple Music — which, admittedly, would make a lot of sense — but you can enjoy Cook’s chill tech-inspired beats here.
