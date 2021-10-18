Listen to the sick Mac sound effect song that Apple opened its keynote with

Apple kicked off its MacBook Pro keynote a little differently today: with a sweet remix of classic Apple sound effects from the past 45 years of the company’s history, created by artist A. G. Cook — using Apple’s Pro Display XDR, MacBook Pro, and Logic Pro, of course.

The song itself is called “Start Up” and is a surprisingly chill listening experience. The video’s fun, too, featuring a wide array of Apple hardware from throughout the years, including old iBooks and the sadly defunct iPod Hi-Fi.

The full list of sound effects trend toward Apple’s more recent hardware, of course, but there are a few classic Easter eggs, too. The full list of sound effects, provided by Apple, is below:

iMac G3 startup

MacBook Pro startup

AirPods case closing

iOS alert

HomePod minimum volume

iPod click wheel

Note alert

Email whoosh

MagSafe charger

Night Owl ringtone

HomePod Nope

HomePod PingPong

Mac 2020 alert

Empty trash

Message sent

Message received

HomePod device identify

iPhone keyboard

AirDrop invite

Mac Sosumi

Apple Pay

It’s fitting that Cook (no relation to Apple’s CEO) would produce today’s Apple remix, given that he released his second album, Apple (no relation to the multitrillion-dollar tech company) in 2020. It’s not clear whether Apple and Cook will release “Start Up” on Apple Music — which, admittedly, would make a lot of sense — but you can enjoy Cook’s chill tech-inspired beats here.

