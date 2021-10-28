With Facebook’s change to Meta, what’s the new Big Tech acronym?

The company formerly known as Facebook just revealed its new name, Meta. And while that change brings a whole lot of questions, there’s one that many of us at The Verge have been pondering for about 30 minutes: how does the Meta name change the acronym used to refer to the biggest tech companies in one fell swoop?

Before Thursday, FAANG — Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google — was perhaps the most commonly used one. But that acronym already doesn’t quite work. Google is technically a part of Alphabet now, so there should be a third A. (FAAAN?) It’s missing Microsoft, which is just as mind-bogglingly huge as some of the other companies. And you could argue that Tesla should be part of the acronym conversation, especially now that its market cap has surpassed $1 trillion.

Now that we all have to start saying Meta, we’ve put together a list of some potential Big Tech acronyms we could use instead. And before we dive in, here are the letters we’re playing with: Apple, Amazon, Alphabet or Google, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, and Tesla. In short: A, A, A / G, M, M, N, T.

GAMMA

MAGMA

MAMAA

MAAAN

MMAAGT (pronounced “maggot”)

GAMAT (Used in a sentence: “We’re running the GAMAT of options here.”)

MATMAN

MGMT

MANAGMT

MANTA

A MANTA

ANTMAN (Apple, Netflix, Tesla, Meta, Amazon, Nicrosoft [it works, okay, don’t question it])

Or perhaps we’ll just keep saying Facebook and Google, swap in Microsoft for Netflix, and say FAAMG

What are your ideas? Post them in the comments!