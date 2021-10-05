Microsoft is giving away free Windows 11 ice cream in NYC today

Microsoft has teamed up with Mikey Likes It Ice Cream in New York City to give away free frozen dessert today. The collaboration marks the release of Windows 11 and part of what would normally, before the pandemic, include a Windows launch party in New York City. The “Bloomberry” (not to be confused with Bloomberg) ice cream looks like a frozen mix of the default Bloom Windows 11 wallpaper.

The blueberry flavored ice cream is free at Mikey Likes It locations in the East Village and Harlem until stocks freeze up. We’re not sure if there are any entry requirements to getting this Windows 11 ice cream, like having to enable TPM 2.0 at the door, so please get in touch if you have to turn Secure Boot on to get your free ice cream. Please also get in touch if you experience a human Blue Screen of Death (brain freeze) while you devour your blueberry ice cream.

Free ice cream isn’t the only way Microsoft is celebrating the release of Windows 11 in New York City. The Bloom wallpaper has also graced the famous screens at Times Square today, marking the launch of Windows 11. Microsoft is fond of launching products in New York City, with the company choosing the city for both its Windows 7 and Windows 8 launches and new Windows 10 devices.

Windows 11 is available on new devices today or for eligible existing hardware. Microsoft is taking a gradual approach to rolling out this new operating system, but it’s available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 devices. If you don’t see the Windows 11 upgrade just yet, there’s even a way to skip the line.