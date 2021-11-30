Microsoft is selling ugly Windows sweaters again, and this time, it’s Minesweeper

Microsoft has launched a new Windows software-themed ugly sweater on its Xbox Gear Shop dedicated to the infamous Windows game Minesweeper.

It’s well done: not only is the whole Minesweeper level shaped like a Christmas tree, but it’s also got mines masquerading as snowflakes and “buttons” to minimize the window or exit the game if you so desire, plus the classic wavy Windows logo that hearkens back to Windows 3.1. (If you’re wondering why the sweater has “1990” remaining mines, that’s a reference to the year Minesweeper first came out.)

This is Microsoft’s second year of Windows-themed ugly sweaters. Last year, the company released three ugly sweater designs, including one garment based on the timeless MS Paint application, which humorously looked as if it were designed in that very app. In 2020, Microsoft donated a portion of the proceeds from each sweater to Girls Who Code; this year, the company appears to be giving a lump sum of $100,000 to the AbleGamers charity for gamers with disabilities.

Microsoft is selling the Minesweeper ugly sweater for the explosive price of $74.99 — $5 more expensive than last year’s designs. The sweaters sold out in 24 hours last year with a late December restock, so if you want to look like a pro at flagging mines this holiday, then get one soon.