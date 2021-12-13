It seems even Apple’s Eddy Cue can’t find an Xbox without Twitter

More than a year after their release, the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are still very difficult to find — and it seems that even Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, is looking for some tips on Twitter on how to snag one of the elusive consoles. According to the Big Tech Alert Twitter account, he followed @XboxStockAlerts, an account that posts about Xbox console restocks, on Monday evening.

There could be any number of reasons why he decided to follow the account. The simplest is that he wants to get a new Xbox; maybe he’s looking to give one as a holiday gift, or perhaps he wants to jump into Halo Infinite multiplayer now that a dedicated Slayer playlist is being added to the game. (Eddy, if you want to play Halo sometime, let me know.) It’s also possible he’s just doing some market research — maybe he wants to see how dire the console shortage really is.

That said, I do find this follow quite funny. Cue, as a very senior Apple executive, presumably has contacts or the means to scrounge up an Xbox Series X without the need to rely on a Twitter account. But maybe things are bad enough that he really does have to use this account to procure a Halo machine for the holidays. (After all, playing big Xbox- exclusive games on an iPhone isn’t as easy as it could have been.)