Lego made a white noise playlist, and it takes me back to being a kid

Lego made a white noise playlist featuring Lego bricks, and it’s surprisingly relaxing. I don’t get many opportunities to build Lego sets anymore, but I’ve been listening to the playlist while writing this story, and it’s taking me back to the hours I spent as a kid building elaborately designed spaceships with an ever-increasing number of wings and laser guns.

The playlist has seven different tracks, each about 30 minutes long. Some sound like you’re sitting next to somebody shuffling through a pile of bricks while working on a build. I’m a big fan of “Searching for the One (Brick)” because it captures the feeling of digging through a pile of bricks and finally finding that one piece you were looking for.

Other tracks use Lego bricks to make some really cool soundscapes. One, “Wild as the Wind,” uses Lego bricks to convincingly emulate the sound of trees rustling in the breeze. Another, “The Waterfall,” sounds as if you were pouring out a gigantic box of bricks for 30 minutes straight. And one track, “It All Clicks,” features bricks being snapped together, creating a popcorn rhythm of satisfying clicks in your ears.

You can find the playlist on more than 15 streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.