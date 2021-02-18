A streamer completed a sweet, juicy Hades run using a literal pomegranate controller

Hades, Supergiant Games’ Greek-themed roguelike, can be a pretty tough game. But one intrepid Twitch streamer took it upon himself to up the challenge by beating the game in an incredibly nontraditional way: by using a controller made out of an actual pomegranate.

Pomegranates are a big part of the game, serving as useful power-ups, and they also have an important place in Greek mythology. But I never imagined that someone could use a real-life pomegranate to defeat the final boss.

To make the controller, streamer Dylan “Rudeism” Beck cut up a pomegranate into 10 pieces, wired the pieces to a MakeyMakey circuit board to make them act as capacitive touch buttons, and taped an earth wire from his arm to the board. Here’s how the contraption works, according to Beck: “My arm will be connected to the MakeyMakey via the earth wire, and then when I touch one of the pomegranates, it then creates a loop between me, the pomegranate, and the circuit board, and that’s what does inputs.”

You can watch Beck put the controller together (and make his first attempt to beat the game with it) in this video:

Beck first tried to play the game with a pomegranate six days ago, and he has been grinding runs ever since, chasing an elusive escape from the Underworld. Overnight, Beck finally did it, successfully defeating the game’s final boss in an epic battle that included two heart-stopping controller failures.

GREAT GAME @SupergiantGames pic.twitter.com/gAXPy5qEkF — Rudeism (@rudeism) February 18, 2021

This isn’t Beck’s first attempt at playing a game with a nontraditional controller — it’s actually kind of his thing. Among other notable feats, he won a round of the adorable battle royale platformer Fall Guys with jelly beans.