Entire school board resigns in shame after forgetting their WebEx call was public

You would think the entire world would know how the Zoom world works by now. Lawyers can be cats, congressmen are sometimes inverted, but pants are not actually optional. That didn’t keep the Oakley Union Elementary School District’s board of trustees from badmouthing parents during a public WebEx call — suggesting that parents just “want their babysitters back,” or want to go back to ingesting marijuana (via Gizmodo).

The full 8-minute video below isn’t quite as incendiary as the play-by-play makes it sound. It seems likely the board was just airing some general frustrations, unaware they were being watched.

One member did ask “Are we alone?” before telling the board how she felt about criticism from parents: “Bitch, if you’re going to call me out, I’m going to fuck you up.”

Narrator: they weren’t alone. They were being recorded, it went viral, over 7,000 people signed a petition asking them to resign, and that’s exactly what they did. Every single member has now resigned, according to a letter from superintendent Greg Hetrick (PDF) — who was part of the call, by the way.