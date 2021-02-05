A cappella group covers iPhone tones after nailing Windows sound effects

In January, South Korean a cappella group Maytree wowed us with their spot-on vocal interpretations of Windows sound effects, and on Friday, the group released a video of their next impressive showcase: interpretations of sounds from iPhones.

The video is a little over a minute long, and I recommend watching the whole thing, which you can do at the top of this post. They cover a lot of ringtones, including the familiar “Opening” ringtone, the classic “Marimba” ringtone, and even the twangy “Strum” ringtone. (I should warn you that they also re-create the blaring “Alarm” ringtone, so be prepared to experience that brief moment of terror.) They even tackle some system noises, including the sounds of text messages being sent and received and a tightly choreographed version of the iPhone’s lock sound.

If you haven’t seen the video of the Windows sound effects, you should take 28 seconds out of your day to watch it, too. I think it’s even better than their iPhone video.