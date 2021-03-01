Amazon shaves app icon mustache that raised eyebrows

Amazon has quietly rolled out a slight update to its new app icon that it debuted back in January, which alters the colorful strip of tape on the icon that bore an unfortunate resemblance to a toothbrush-style mustache.

lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u — alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021

The toothbrush mustache was originally popularized by comedians like Charlie Chaplin in the early 1900s before it was forever associated with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Amazon made some changes to the icon following customer feedback from its initial rollout before it rolled out the final design worldwide. An Amazon spokesperson commented that “Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step.”

It’s a change that makes sense. Amazon’s ads have portrayed the swooping A-to-Z arrow that adorns its packaging as singing mouths, and in that light, the ragged edge and width of the blue tape on the previous icon design looks uncomfortably similar to the tonsorial trim.

The updated icon looks to avoid the issue entirely, swapping out the mustache-style adhesive for a two-toned folded piece of tape that alludes to the (presumed) joy of tearing open an Amazon package instead of one of the most brutal dictators in modern history.

Amazon’s design team can take some consolation, though, in joining the storied annals of modern companies that have been forced to digitally shave controversial mustaches. Plus, the new icon is already getting much more favorable comparisons: apparently, the angular tape now makes it look like Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Aang instead.

i know the new amazon app icon is supposed to represent their packages but every time i see it i just see Aang from Avatar smiling at me lololol pic.twitter.com/kIPwneHr2p — flipboitamidles (DAMN%) (@flipboitamidles) February 26, 2021

Update March 1st, 4:18pm: Added Amazon comment on the updated app icon logo.