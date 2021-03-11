Soon you’ll be able to buy a one-foot-tall figurine of ChilledCow’s lo-fi chill beats anime girl

Jesus. Okay. Look, I like capitalism as much as the next schmuck who blogs for a living, but what is going on right now with regard to the efficient allocation of the Earth’s precious resources?

Let me paint a word picture for you. Youtooz, the company that made a stonks guy figurine, has now created a one-foot-tall version of the lo-fi chill beats anime girl, complete with desk and study materials. You know her; she’s always studying while you’re listening to said beats. According to Hypebeast, the figurine drops for public consumption on April 2nd at 3PM ET.

In theory, I like whatever’s going on here. Before it became something of a meme, lo-fi chill anime beats to work and study to was an inaccurate description of the post-Nujabes diaspora — you know, the stuff that Jun Seba did on Samurai Champloo Music Record: Departure, the soundtrack to Shinichirō Watanabe’s brilliant anime. Whatever happened between 2004 (when the TV show and the record were released) and now must have been pretty traumatic; the sound wended its way through innumerable producers and turned into something like Muzak — music to be productive to.

Anyway, we’re in the deep end now. Over on YouTube, ChilledCow is probably the most recognizable channel for lo-fi goodness, streaming as they do to tens of thousands of listeners at any given minute on any given day. And yes, Youtooz’s figurine is a replica of their perpetually studying anime girl. It looks cool; she has a backpack.

But that still doesn’t answer my question. I guess it doesn’t matter? I do love the statuette, but I’m not sure it needs to exist.

Whatever. Do Canti from FLCL next, cowards.