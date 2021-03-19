Google made an ASMR video about switching to a Pixel, and it’s stressing me out

You can switch from your old phone to a new Google Pixel, or you can close your eyes, breathe, and then mindfully switch to a new Google Pixel. Sorry, I’m trying to force myself into the higher plane of existence that the narrator of this new ad-meets-ASMR meditation session from Google is on, and the edibles haven’t kicked in yet.

The video above guides you through the process of getting all of your data onto a new Pixel, with meditative advice laid atop a slideshow of gorgeous vistas. It’s relaxing at first, but don’t take it too seriously. The chill vibes eventually give way to a cutting line of existential dread that then pivots the video completely into cringey meme territory.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of The Verge’s Slack after editor Chris Welch pasted in the link with the ever-appropriate reaction “...what.”

Me: this is actually very stressful

Chaim Gartenberg: friiiiiiiiiiday

Chaim: powerful friday brand energy

Chaim: also we should 1000 percent tldr this

Sean O’Kane: cameron you’re right there is something really stressful about this lol

Mitchell Clark: What is this

Sean: I’ll have what google’s having

Chris Welch: is that.... God.

Me: bruh...maybe...

Dan Seifert: big palm pre commercial vibes

Dieter Bohn: WTF THIS IS HUGE PALM PRE AD ENERGY