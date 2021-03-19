Google made an ASMR video about switching to a Pixel, and it’s stressing me out

You can switch from your old phone to a new Google Pixel, or you can close your eyes, breathe, and then mindfully switch to a new Google Pixel. Sorry, I’m trying to force myself into the higher plane of existence that the narrator of this new ad-meets-ASMR meditation session from Google is on, and the edibles haven’t kicked in yet.
The video above guides you through the process of getting all of your data onto a new Pixel, with meditative advice laid atop a slideshow of gorgeous vistas. It’s relaxing at first, but don’t take it too seriously. The chill vibes eventually give way to a cutting line of existential dread that then pivots the video completely into cringey meme territory.
What follows is a lightly edited transcript of The Verge’s Slack after editor Chris Welch pasted in the link with the ever-appropriate reaction “...what.”
Me: this is actually very stressful
Chaim Gartenberg: friiiiiiiiiiday
Chaim: powerful friday brand energy
Chaim: also we should 1000 percent tldr this
Sean O’Kane: cameron you’re right there is something really stressful about this lol
Mitchell Clark: What is this
Sean: I’ll have what google’s having
Chris Welch: is that.... God.
Me: bruh...maybe...
Dan Seifert: big palm pre commercial vibes
Dieter Bohn: WTF THIS IS HUGE PALM PRE AD ENERGY
