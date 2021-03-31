 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

TL;DR

This 6-foot-9-inch former Olympian makes an excellent Resident Evil tall lady

New, 2 comments

From basketball to modeling to vampirism (cosplay)

By Taylor Lyles
Image: Yekaterina Lisina / Photography by nikolayshlykov

Resident Evil Village is coming on May 7th, but if you have been keeping up with the news surrounding the game, you may have heard about Lady Dimitrescu, a very tall woman who has become very popular on the internet. There have been a few cosplayers who’ve attempted to re-create the iconic villain, but the most recent cosplay from Yekaterina Lisina is arguably the best yet.

Lisina, a former Olympian-turned-model, recently shared some content on Instagram of her cosplaying Lady Dimitrescu, even going so far as to re-create a parody of one of the trailers for the game. But don’t take my word for it, just check out the video she shared on her Instagram page:

Lisina stands at 6 feet, 9 inches tall — which, fun fact, is the inverse height of the actual character, according to the game’s art director. This isn’t the only content we’ve seen from Lisina cosplaying as the character: she also posted a TikTok a few days ago of her in the outfit. Outside of cosplaying as the latest Resident Evil antagonist, Lisina also cosplayed as Princess Peach from the Super Mario series.

And now, I shall patiently wait to see if someone on the Resident Evil Village development team notices Lisina’s cosplay because I really want to know what their reaction is.

Next Up In Gaming

Loading comments...