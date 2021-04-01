This Nvidia RTX 4090 video wins 2021’s best April Fools’ joke

April Fools’ Day jokes are usually lame and lack any real effort, but 20-year-old Kasper Andersen has risen to the occasion for 2021 to deliver Nvidia’s RTX 4090. The Danish hardware enthusiast loves to create homemade replicas of retro graphics cards, but his latest RTX 4090 project imagines a future where Nvidia’s card uses 1,000 watts of power, has a 12-fan design, and includes 48GB of VRAM.

The video is a work of art, with subtle details like two power cords, RGB lighting, or the ridiculous GPU benchmarking tool that records more than 23,000 frames per second. My personal favorite is when the whole PC powers on and the desk starts wobbling, a Pepsi Max can tumbles by, and then the test rig swings around by itself and crashes into the monitor. It’s pure chef’s kiss.

If that’s not enough, wait until Andersen unveils the RTX 4090 Ti flagship with eight GPUs in SLI that “only takes up four PCIe slots.” Andersen has also created a similar video for Intel’s Xe gaming GPU. It includes a GPU to CPU switch on the top, “which allows you to use the card as a motherboard.” There are plenty more fun videos and projects over at Andersen’s Captain’s Workspace site.

Andersen’s shenanigans won’t make the RTX 4090 any more real than the constantly out-of-stock RTX 3080. But if you’re still trying to snag a new GPU, hopefully this video puts a smile on your face while you battle scalpers, stock notifications, and GPU prices that are utterly out of control.