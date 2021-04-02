Two Coinbase employees exchanged NFT rings with their wedding vows

Two Coinbase employees have managed to find a heartwarming use for NFTs by incorporating them into their wedding, exchanging the digital tokens as part of the ceremony.

Rebecca Rose and Peter Kacherginsky say that alongside their traditional Jewish ceremony, the couple also sent each other digital tokens as “virtual rings” to each other. In a Twitter thread about the wedding, Rose said that their virtual rings now exist on the blockchain “for all to see as proof of our commitment to each other.”

Most people get married in a place of religious worship, on a beach, or in the mountains. Peter (@_iphelix) and I are NOT most people. We got married on the #blockchain. 1/7 pic.twitter.com/2ExexrlLbZ — Rebecca Rose (@rgoldilox) April 2, 2021

What’s an NFT? NFTs allow you to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items and keep track of who owns them using the blockchain. NFT stands for “non-fungible token,” and it can technically contain anything digital, including drawings, animated GIFs, songs, or items in video games. An NFT can either be one-of-a-kind, like a real-life painting, or one copy of many, like trading cards, but the blockchain keeps track of who has ownership of the file. NFTs have been making headlines lately, some selling for millions of dollars, with high-profile memes like Nyan Cat and the “deal with it” sunglasses being put up for auction. There’s also a lot of discussion about the massive electricity use and environmental impacts of NFTs. If you (understandably) still have questions, you can read through our NFT FAQ.

Normally, a wedding picture with the couple at the altar using their phones would be, to put it mildly, kind of depressing. But with the context that they’re basically exchanging rings, albeit in an untraditional way, it makes it kind of cute. It also helps that you can actually see the exchange for yourself — obviously, it’s on the blockchain.

I know we rag on NFTs a lot here at The Verge, but honestly, the more I dug into the nerdy details of this, the cuter it got. For example, they named the token Tabaat, the Hebrew word for “ring.” If you look up the Tabaat token on Etherscan, it shows that two tokens have been minted, and no more can ever be made. How romantic.

There’s also the animation that the couple commissioned to add to the NFT, which is itself a pretty decent representation of marriage.

The name of the token is Tabaat, the Hebrew word for ring. We stored an animation by artist Carl Johan Hasselrot (@cjhasselrot) inside the unique tokens, which illustrates two distinct things becoming one, like in marriage. #NFTArt 3/7 pic.twitter.com/5s8hLGbRdG — Rebecca Rose (@rgoldilox) April 2, 2021

The charm from this story isn’t really in the technical details — most people probably wouldn’t find the blockchain all that romantic. It’s that two nerdy people found a nerdy thing they were both passionate about and worked it into an important moment in their relationship. That’s something pretty easy to love.