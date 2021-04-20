Sony launches ‘Silent White’ WH-1000XM4 headphones because the black void of space is too loud

Picture the scene. It’s summer, lockdowns are easing, and you’re ready to venture back out into the world. You’re feeling brave after a year stuck inside, brave enough that you’ve picked out an all-white outfit. You read up on how to make the color work in the likes of Vogue and GQ, but suddenly, disaster strikes. You notice something. “The Verge’s top rated wireless headphones!” you exclaim to no-one in particular, “they’re only available in black, blue, or this weird dork-ass beige?!”

It’s ok, don’t fret. Sony is releasing a limited edition of the WH-1000XM4 headphones in all white. Better still, it’s real white, not that orthopedic brown Sony’s being trying to pass off as “silver” all these years. Sony promises these “Silent White” headphones will be “even more stain-resistant,” which will hopefully help keep them looking pristine for at least a little while. Unfortunately they’re limited edition, and will only be available while stock lasts.

Internally these are the same as the excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones the company released last year. That means you’re getting excellent audio quality, noise cancellation, and mic performance, and the ability to pair with two devices simultaneously.

The white headphones will be available in Europe from May for €430/£400, but there’s no sign of the color on Sony’s US site as of this writing. We’ve contacted the company to ask about US availability.