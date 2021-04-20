Who knew Tim Apple was a professional thief?

Tim Cook, the mild-mannered Apple CEO, probably didn’t have to lift more than a finger to launch a new line of iPad Pros with the company’s Arm-based M1 chip.

Tim Apple, on the other hand? He’s the kind of daring superspy who can pull off a high-security heist, slicing through plate glass, rappelling down buildings, and dodging lasers, all with a trusty grappling hook at his side.

Also, he’s apparently able to unsocket a soldered-down chip, perhaps the most impressive trick of all — except perhaps for the one where he gave Donald Trump a “new” factory and the “first” Mac Pro off its assembly line. Not bad for a 60-year-old, even one who’s in charge of the most profitable company in the world.

I sure hope he’s ready for the memes! Here’s one single GIF with everything you need.