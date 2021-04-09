Lil Nas X released a Montero lo-fi remix to help you study for your Demonology test

In the latest virtuoso move to promote his hit song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X posted a lo-fi remix of the track to YouTube channel Friday evening. According to his Twitter, it’s his birthday, and it seems he has given us all this gift in celebration.

The video, which has the full title “Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) but it’s lofi and something you can study to lol,” is honestly perfect. It sounds exactly like something you’d hear on Lofi Girl’s channel; if it ever gets slipped into the rotation on the channel’s iconic “lofi hip hop radio - beats to relax/study to” video, I wouldn’t bat an eye (ear?). Lil Nas X’s video even has five anime drawings of iconic looks from the rapper, clearly taking inspiration from the famous anime girl that is the face of the Lofi Girl channel.

This genius lo-fi remix idea isn’t Lil Nas X’s first clever adaptation of the song that he’s posted to YouTube. At the end of March, he shared “MONTERO but ur in the bathroom of hell while lil nas is giving satan a lap dance in the other room,” which is just as excellent as the lo-fi remix.

There’s also “Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) [But Lil Nas X Is Silent The Entire Time],” if you’re looking for that.

Lil Nas X also released a browser-based twerking game and partnered with MSCHF to release Satan Shoes that Nike sued over. (Nike and MSCHF announced on Thursday that they had settled.)

Just give this man all the Grammys already, we don’t even need to host the awards next year.