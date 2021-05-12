The Nintendo Switch is finally getting a $10 calculator app

We’re in a relatively quiet period for Switch releases while we wait for Skyward Sword’s remaster to release in July. Thankfully, today marks the arrival of a new $10 calculator app on Nintendo’s console, which should stop your machine from gathering too much dust over the coming months. Hell yeah. Math.

The app, which was spotted by Eurogamer, is literally just called “Calculator” and is being published by Sabec. It’s single-player, which unfortunately rules out any team-based calculating, and it works in TV and handheld modes, according to its product page. We’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that the app bears a striking resemblance to the iPhone’s old calculator app, but being charitable, it’s possible that the app is only guilty of drawing inspiration from Dieter Rams’ classic design.

Unlike Sony’s and Microsoft’s consoles, and even Nintendo’s previous machines, the Switch doesn’t have much in the way of non-gaming apps. It doesn’t have Netflix, Spotify, or those other pieces of software that we’ve come to expect will appear on basically any piece of electronics with a screen. But now, finally, it has a calculator app. Thank god.