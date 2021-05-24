Tim Sweeney concludes Epic v. Apple trial by repping fried chicken

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney is a man who says what’s on his mind, even if it’ll ruffle a few feathers. And apparently the first thing on his mind, following today’s closing remarks in the Epic v. Apple trial, was chicken dinner.

The Epic vs Apple trial has now concluded! I won’t be commenting before the verdict is delivered. Thanks to everyone whose efforts made this possible, and to Popeyes for building a fine restaurant next door to the Oakland federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/xma2xyRBtW — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) May 24, 2021

Winner winner, wishful thinking? Perhaps. After all, Fortnite competitor PUBG does love its chicken, and there’s been plenty of time for Apple’s subliminal messaging to kick in!

Besides:

TIM SWEENEY WENT TO POPEYES BEFORE SHOWING HIS NEXT GEN ENGINE pic.twitter.com/ckSXCRMJte — KZ ️ (@KZXcellent) May 13, 2020

Never trust your meal choices to a man who leaves his plasma globe on bare carpet, that’s all I’m saying.