TL;DR

Tim Sweeney concludes Epic v. Apple trial by repping fried chicken

I kinda want some, too

By Sean Hollister
Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney is a man who says what’s on his mind, even if it’ll ruffle a few feathers. And apparently the first thing on his mind, following today’s closing remarks in the Epic v. Apple trial, was chicken dinner.

Winner winner, wishful thinking? Perhaps. After all, Fortnite competitor PUBG does love its chicken, and there’s been plenty of time for Apple’s subliminal messaging to kick in!

Besides:

Never trust your meal choices to a man who leaves his plasma globe on bare carpet, that’s all I’m saying.

