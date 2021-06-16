Filed under: Microsoft Tech Windows 10 Watch Windows 11’s Cortana insist that Windows 11 isn’t real New, 4 comments To be fair, Microsoft said it wouldn’t exist By Sean Hollister@StarFire2258 Jun 16, 2021, 5:37pm EDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch Windows 11’s Cortana insist that Windows 11 isn’t real Linkedin Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Hey, the AI is doing the best it can! hey Cortana, is Windows 11 real? pic.twitter.com/GcbBdNL0NZ— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 16, 2021 Next Up In Tech Sign up for the newsletter Verge Deals Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved tech deals of the week. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe Loading comments...
